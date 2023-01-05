 

Sikich welcomes Iwanski as partner, Transaction Advisory Services

 
 
 
Posted1/5/2023 8:54 AM

Professional services company Sikich, which has offices in Chicago and Naperville, said John Iwanski joined the company as a new partner for Transaction Advisory Services.

Iwanski joins Sikich following his role as senior managing director of transaction services at Riveron. Prior to that, he served as a transaction advisory services partner at Grant Thornton LLP.

 

Iwanski earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"John is a proven, dynamic leader with experience building and developing high-performing teams across geographies," said Ray Lampner, partner-in-charge of Sikich's CPA consulting services practice. "Sikich is fortunate to have such a highly collaborative partner and industry thought leader join our firm and contribute to our continued growth strategy."

Iwanski's appointment comes amid a significant growth year for Sikich, now serving more than 15,000 clients and employing more than 1,500 team members across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and India.

