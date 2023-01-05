SigmaTron promotes Sheehan to president

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- SigmaTron International Inc., an electronic manufacturing services and pet tech company, said its board of directors has appointed John P. Sheehan as president of EMS Operations, effective Jan. 4.

Sheehan has been with the company since 1986 and has risen through the ranks, most recently holding the position of vice president, director of supply chain. His experience at SigmaTron has been focused on supply chain, including material procurement and logistics. In addition, he has been involved in business development and customer-related activities, IT systems and operations.

Through his supply chain activities, he has worked with all seven manufacturing locations. In addition, he has been responsible for the company's international purchasing office in Taiwan over the past decade.

Sheehan is a certified public accountant and earned his bachelor's degree in business accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 1982.