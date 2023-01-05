Nieves appointed COO of ALC Hospice Care

OAK BROOK -- Cinthia Nieves was recently appointed chief operating officer and human resources director of ALC Hospice Care in Oak Brook. The Schaumburg resident, who has been with ALC since 2008, has worked her way up through the ranks in a field for which she's developed a great passion.

While earning her degree in business management, Nieves recalled stopping at a health care job fair to leave a resume with an HR recruiter on behalf of a friend. "The recruiter said, 'Well, how about you?' and that's how it started."

Nieves worked in human resources for 11 years at a Chicago hospital. She earned her Master of Business Administration while developing extensive experience in human services and operational management while working at the hospital.

In 2008, a mutual acquaintance introduced Nieves to Anthony "Tony" Siciliano, who had founded ALC Home Health Care two years earlier. "It was a smaller organization that he was planning to grow. He was looking for someone in a human resources role, something in which I was comfortable. It felt like a good fit," she said.

Through the years, Nieves has had expanding responsibilities, including regulatory compliance, operational performance, fiscal planning, marketing, and more.