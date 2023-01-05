Healthcare Linen acquires Linen King

ST. CHARLES -- Healthcare Linen Services Group Thursday said it has acquired Linen King, the largest independent provider of health care laundry services in the South Central part of the U.S.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, Seaport Capital, a New York-based private equity firm that acquired Linen King in 2019, will receive shares in HLSG.

St. Charles-based HLSG, a portfolio company of York Private Equity, is a leading provider of laundry services to the health care industry in the Midwest and Central United States.

Founded in 1999 and based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Linen King serves approximately 460 customers across seven facilities in five states. Linen King processes approximately 100 million pounds of health care laundry annually at facilities in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Tennessee.

"This partnership reaffirms our commitment to executing on our growth strategy, which includes expanding our geographical reach into new contiguous markets, increased processing capacity, and, ultimately, our ability to service customers in a more comprehensive way," said Joe LaPorta, president and CEO of HLSG.

Following this transaction, HLSG will operate 21 linen processing plants in 19 states through six regional brands: Logan's Linens, Logan's Uniform Rental, Superior Health Linens, Textile Care Services, Reino and now Linen King. It will process approximately 350 million pounds of health care linen on an annual basis for nearly 1,000 customers.