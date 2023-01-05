BOMA/Suburban Chicago presents annual member awards

SCHAUMBURG -- The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Suburban Chicago recognized the contributions of several members at its annual holiday awards luncheon.

BOMA/Suburban Chicago's Member Of The Year is Natalie Cico, vice president, property management, at Newmark. Cico is an instructor for some of BOMA's professional development courses and has also recruited several colleagues to teach BOMA courses, as well. As the vice chair of the Education Committee, she has made a positive impact on the educational offerings that are provided by BOMA/Suburban Chicago, open to members and others in the commercial real estates industry.

BOMA's inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award recipient is Matt Roberts. This new honor was created by BOMA's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee with input from the Awards & Recognition Committee this year. This award recognizes an individual who has made contributions to DE&I initiatives with the goal to promote a better understanding of all people. Roberts has been very involved in advancing diversity in his workplace through extensive programming and policy creation. Not only was Roberts the first chair of the organization's DE&I Committee, he also served the DE&I Initiatives at BOMA International, as well.