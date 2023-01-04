Mercury Marine introduces electric boat motor

METTAWA -- Mercury Marine, a division of Mettawa-based Brunswick Corp., Wednesday introduced the Mercury Avator 7.5e electric outboard motor at Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas.

Avator is Mercury's next step forward in marine innovation and the 7.5e model is the first in a series of electric outboard products to be released in 2023 as Mercury advances on its commitment to be the leader in electrified propulsion, the company said.

Mercury, based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, also plans to display concepts for its Avator 20e and 35e outboards, which will be in market later in 2023, at CES 2023.

"We are excited to formally introduce the Avator 7.5e electric outboard to the world," said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. "As the innovation leader in the marine industry, both in internal combustion products and now electric propulsion, we have the resources and knowledge to make boating more accessible to more people, while building on our commitment to sustainability."

The Avator 7.5e motor generates 750 watts of power at the prop shaft and produces similar speed and acceleration as a Mercury 3.5 horsepower FourStroke outboard. It is ideal for powering many small boats, including tenders, jon boats, rigid inflatables and kayaks, the company said.