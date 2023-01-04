Make self-reflection a priority for the new year

The transition from one year to the next tends to have a familiar rhythm to it.

A slower cadence prevails for those who have time off from work and a break from their normal, hectic routines. But for those in retail, public safety, health care and other roles needed to keep the economy afloat, there is a more frenetic tempo in the weeks leading up to the turning of the calendar.

For many, the opportunity to take a break from the routine to celebrate the past and prepare for the future is welcome and valued, but others find it a stress-inducing burden. While the holiday season is well-known for its propensity to cause mixed emotions, it's an ideal season to carve out time for self-reflection and tap into real opportunities for growth in the year to come.

Some might argue that self-reflection is already a regular part of their annual year-end routine since the drafting of New Year's resolutions has become the norm in our competitive society. I would counter that the process of declaring resolutions does not usually include an adequate dose of self-reflection.

Studies show that by February most of our frequently unachievable goals have already been abandoned because they were unrealistic to begin with. The lists are typically too long and fail to include prioritization or synchronization. Plus, they tend to include resolutions not achieved in prior years (e.g., losing that 20 pounds). It's not a recipe for success.

Self-reflection is by no means confined to an annual process, or necessarily prescribed at the start of a new year. The practice is beneficial on both a regular and recurring schedule as well as an episodic and sporadic basis, and it can be approached methodically or organically.

If you're not sure how to start, just Google the term to find a plethora of helpful articles, studies, books and TED talks to learn how to engage in self-reflection and describe how you can benefit from it in all aspects of your life.

One of the resources that has helped me is the best-selling book, Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. He shares a variety of techniques that are not only worthwhile but relatively easy.

In one exercise he calls, "Reflected Best-Self," Shetty recommends reaching out to colleagues, family, and friends to share a specific moment when you were at your best. Once you've compiled the feedback, you'll have a profile of yourself that can help you discover ways to tap into your best self on a more regular basis.

A well-respected association executive recently asked me to be part of his master's degree thesis research on the topic of self-reflection in leadership. Specifically, he was trying to determine whether CEOs self-reflective practices affect their ability to initiate personal and/or organizational change. His findings include:

• A learning mindset is critical for self-reflection.

• It's important to commit to self-reflection and allocate time for it.

• People often need to clear their minds to set the stage for self-reflection.

• There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to self-reflection. Options such as journaling, talking with others, working with a coach or therapist, meditating, and reading have been found effective.

This year, instead of putting your time and energy into trying to live up to a list of resolutions, why not find meaningful ways to integrate regular self-reflection into your life. By taking a closer look at your past, present, and future, you will maximize your opportunities to experience learning, self-improvement and growth.

• Mary Lynn Fayoumi is President and CEO of HR Source.