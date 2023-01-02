ISACA highlights key priorities for 2023

SCHAUMBURG -- ISACA experts recently highlighted their 2023 insights and recommendations for the privacy, cybersecurity, audit and risk fields in a series of blog posts for the ISACA Now blog.

Schaumburg-based ISACA, www.isaca.org, is a global professional association that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information technology, security and governance. The association has 225 chapters worldwide.

Looking ahead to a new year offers a valuable opportunity for digital trust professionals to not only reassess the practices within their own organizations, but also to examine how they can continue to grow in their roles, ISACA said.

In the blog series, Samantha Hart, a global chief information security officer, writes that a big part of looking ahead to the new year for cybersecurity professionals should involve preparations on both a professional and personal level.

"Yes, we do need to fully understand our attack surface and ensure we have all of the controls in place to detect and respond; however, all the tools in the world won't take the place of skilled and valued team members who will monitor and respond to the alerts with a human eye that knows what is benign and what is an attack," Hart writes.