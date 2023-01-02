Foundation dinner funds trade school scholarships

A recent fundraising dinner at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Makerplace raised nearly $20,000 for a new scholarship program for local students attending trade schools. Courtesy of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Foundation

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- The Arlington Heights Memorial Library Foundation recently hosted a fundraising dinner that raised nearly $20,000 for its new scholarship program for students attending trade schools.

The event took place at the library's Makerplace and featured a seven-course meal with wine and beer pairings. Chef Grace Goudie of Scratchboard Kitchen and Ilona House of Ilona n Company Events led guests through the evening.

Roughly 35 attendees enjoyed plated courses prepared and donated by CoCo & Blu, Ilona n Company Events, Beer on the Wall, Scratchboard Kitchen, Porky's BBQ, Gemma Foods, Passero and Kilwins.

"So many District 214 students come back to Arlington Heights to settle down," said John Hartnett, Arlington Heights Memorial Library Foundation Board Member and scholarship committee chair. "The trades provide an excellent and rewarding career opportunity for those who are looking for access to a stable, high-demand, high-paying skilled job."

The application process for 2023 is now open and applications from Arlington Heights students must be submitted by March 1. For information, visit www.ahmlfoundation.org.