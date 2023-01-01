What new suburban businesses will open in 2023?

The Woodlands at Canterfield will be West Dundee's first assisted living and memory care facility. The 129-unit development is expected to be completed this spring. Courtesy of West Dundee

A supermarket in Arlington Heights, an assisted living center in West Dundee and a cannabis growing facility in Wheeling are just a few of the suburban businesses slated to open in 2023.

Here's a look at some of them.

Amazon Fresh

Rumors that an Amazon Fresh grocery store would open at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Arlington Heights proved true in June when a logo for the store went up above the front doors.

The market hasn't yet opened, however, leaving potential customers champing at the bit with anticipation.

The large front windows remain frosted over, too -- so curious passersby have no idea what may be happening inside the roughly 50,000-square-foot store at Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.

Amazon Fresh stores already operate in Bloomingdale, Morton Grove, Naperville, Schaumburg and other suburbs.

Tony's Fresh Market

The Amazon Fresh store isn't the only grocer coming to the Northwest suburbs in 2023.

Tony's Fresh Market should open at 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, in February, said Matt Frank, the village's economic development director.

That's in the Town Square development.

The store will occupy a 65,000-square-foot space last occupied by a Dominick's Finer Foods that closed in 2013.

Itasca-based Tony's bought the building in 2015, but the company's plans were blocked by a long-term lease held by Albertsons -- the parent company of both Dominick's and Jewel.

Albertsons ended its lease renewals last year, paving the way for the new store to finally open.

Belle Tire

The Belle Tire chain of auto parts stores will continue expanding through the suburbs in 2023.

Stores in Naperville, Aurora, St. Charles and West Chicago are among those that recently opened their doors.

Expected to join them in January are shops at 126 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale; 2021 N. Rand Road, Palatine; 12420 Route 47, Huntley; and 34 S. Kennedy Road, Carpentersville.

Exxotic Strains

Hoffman Estates will get its first -- and second -- cannabis dispensary in the coming year.

Exxotic Strains is expected to open sometime in 2023 at 1237 N. Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates. Also set to open is Sparked, at 5 E. Golf Road.

"We welcome the businesses and look forward to many years of growth," said Kevin Kramer, Hoffman Estates' economic development director.

Starbucks

Also in Carpentersville, a Starbucks coffee shop is planned for 2267 N. Randall Road, near a Menards home improvement store.

A Starbucks already operates at 78 S. Kennedy Drive in Carpentersville.

Insignia

Insignia by Inspired Design, an interior design firm also known as Insignia Kitchen and Bath, isn't a new business -- but it is relocating from Barrington to a new building in Lake Barrington in 2023.

Construction of the new operation is set to begin in the spring, village officials said.

NBCG Partners

NBCG Partners intends to open a craft cannabis growing operation in Wheeling.

Already licensed by the state, the business got a special-use permit from the village last year to operate in vacant factory space at 160 W. Hintz Road.

The operation hasn't gotten off the ground yet, however. So, in November, the village board gave the company a one-year extension on that permit. A target operational date hasn't been announced.

The Woodlands

West Dundee's first assisted living and memory care center should open in spring 2023.

Dubbed the Woodlands at Canterfield, the center is being built on 9 acres on Route 31 near Angle Tarn Road. It will offer 129 units -- 91 for assisted living and 38 for memory care.

A mix of one- and two-bedroom units and studio units will be available.

Bullseye Axe Lounge

Bullseye Axe Lounge is coming to 1954 Tower Drive, Glenview. That's in the Glen Town Center.

The alcohol-free business will offer weapons, targets and space for social gatherings. Group pricing and weekday discounts will be available.

The company already has an operation at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg.

Autoland

A used-car dealer called Autoland will move from Palatine to Mundelein this year.

Autoland long has operated on Rand Road south of Lake-Cook Road. It's moving to the 800 block of North Lake Street, where it will take over a roughly 2-acre site that once housed Elite Motors.

Elite moved to Waukegan in 2018, and the site's been unused since then.

Autoland plans to have 90 to 110 vehicles for sale at any given time. The minimum price for any vehicle would be $5,000 -- a stipulation required by village officials.

GoEVCars

An auto dealership called GoEVCars is coming to 1529 Rand Road in Des Plaines. It will focus on electric vehicles, city officials said.

It's the latest venture for Adam Jidd of Jidd Motors Mitsubishi, also in Des Plaines, and Countryside Mitsubishi in that town.

The operation will take over a vacant site at Rand and River roads last used by Des Plaines Yamaha & Suzuki.