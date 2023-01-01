Coffee Break: Jeff Krusinski, president of Krusinski Construction Company in Oak Brook

Mohawk Terrace, a four-building project in Bensenville, was done by Krusinski Construction Company. Photo courtesy of Krusinski Construction Company

The Flavorchem Building in Downers Grove is a Krusinski building. Photo courtesy of Krusinski Construction Co.

The Avidor in Glenview is a Krusinski building. Photo courtesy of Krusinski Construction Co.

Jeff Krusinski

President

Krusinski Construction Co.

2107 Swift Drive, Oak Brook, IL

(630) 573-7700

www.krusinski.com

Industry: General contractor -- commercial construction

Number of employees: 60

Age: 48

Family information: Married for 21 years to Bridget -- daughter Kate is 17, son Jack is 15 & son Cameron is 13

Hometown: Palos Park

Q: Describe your company.

A: Krusinski Construction Co. is a leader in providing comprehensive construction services by creating long-lasting partnerships with our clients throughout the entire design and construction process. KCC takes pride in working alongside great people from across the nation and in a variety of industries. Since 1973, our willingness to take on any project, no matter how complex or challenging it may be, has led to years of building experience in multifamily and senior living, health care, R&D laboratory, mission critical, industrial and manufacturing, food and beverage, higher education and training centers, hospitality and retail, recreational and religious, and corporate office and interiors.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: Yes, we recently added a vice president to our team and there are several key hires we are searching for and plan to continue to add to our team over the near and long term. We have also recently invested in multiple technology platforms to improve our internal efficiency as well as enhance the client experience and services.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: There continue to be challenges related to the availability of construction materials due to supply chain constraints and manufacturing shortages. The material and labor price escalations paired with inflation and the delicate economic market have caused some trepidation in the development and financing of certain market sectors.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: I believe the enhanced integration of Building Information Modeling and prefabricated/modular construction assemblies will continue to grow and be an essential part of construction across many market sectors. However, that will also require a more collaborative and integrated approach from the client, architects, engineers, general contractors and specialty trade contractors. Working as a team from the onset of the project will help ensure a successful outcome for all stakeholders.

Q: If you had one tip to give to a rookie executive, what would it be?

A: Surround yourself with a trusted and high performing team and ask a lot of questions. There are so many variables in our business from day to day that listening and analyzing every piece of available information is imperative to making timely decisions and running a business.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: We have to be a better company this year than we were last year. Constant improvement and adapting to changing market conditions is key.

Q: From a business outlook, whom do you look up to?

A: My father, Joe Krusinski, founded our company and has by far had the biggest influence on me from both a personal and professional standpoint. He has an outstanding business acumen and he is an incredible people person.

He has demonstrated a high level of servant leadership throughout his career and taught me the importance of integrity and to treat people with care and respect. He has also instilled the value of philanthropy and giving back to our communities. Our company supports several charitable efforts throughout the year donating time, resources and funds as part of our KCCares initiatives.

Q: What is one interesting fact about you or your company that most people may not know?

A: KCC operations are firmly guided by our core values, and that has allowed us to build long-lasting partnerships with many clients, leading to an 85% of repeat business year over year. In addition, our company not only builds locally, but also on a regional and national basis for several of our clients.

In 2023 we will be celebrating our company's 50th anniversary. It is a big accomplishment. As a company, we've looked back on the lasting relationships we've built and the high quality work we've delivered since 1973. We know that's what got us here, so we're committed to continuing that legacy for the next 50 years.

Q: Was there a moment in your career that didn't go as you planned? What lesson did you learn from it?

A: Even prior to my career starting I realized that being away at college was not a good fit for me. Coming home to work and attend part-time night school was a less traditional path and certainly wasn't a part of my original life plan. However, there were many positives to working my way up from the bottom and having a career that took on numerous positions within our company. I was able to learn the business from the inside out and worked with so many incredible people along the way. Many of them are still with our company.

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

A: I definitely love spending time with my family, which sometimes includes boating, fishing, golfing and the backyard fireplace. My personal escape is playing hockey.

Q: What book is on your nightstand?

A: Right now I am rereading "52 Things Kids Need from a Dad" by Jay Payleitner. A quick read with some great reminders and take-aways for a dad.

Q: What keeps you up at night?

A: Just about everything -- the construction industry is very dynamic and always keeps me on my toes.

Q: If you were not doing this job, what do you think you would be doing?

A: I'm an average golfer but would love to be a professional caddie.

Q: What was your first paying job?

A: Working summers in high school as a laborer on our job sites. It was awesome.

Q: If you could put your company name on a sports venue, which one would you choose?

A: Because I am such a big hockey fan, it would have to be the United Center to support the Blackhawks.

Q: Two people to follow on Twitter and why (besides your company).

A: I am a bit old school and not on Twitter but I love following our clients and industry partners on LinkedIn.