BizWeek: Andretti Indoor Karting coming to Schaumburg; Opening delayed for Tony's Fresh Market

Ian Nathan Jr. works on a ramp at his soon-to-open Syndicate Skate Park in Elgin. Graffiti artists from throughout the region painted the walls giving the park an urban vibe. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A driver races along the track at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford, Georgia. The first Midwest location of the Orlando-based company has been proposed to anchor phase one of Schaumburg's new entertainment district around the Renaissance Hotel and convention center. Courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Entertainment center planned for Schaumburg

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is preparing to pay the village of Schaumburg $6 million to purchase a site west of the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel, where the Orlando-based company would begin anchoring the first phase of a new entertainment district in 2024.

A time frame would then begin leading up to approval of a roughly $20 million, 80,000-square-foot building that would include a multilevel karting track, arcade, two-level laser tag arena, bowling, virtual reality attractions, a full restaurant and bar, and 10,000 square feet of event space.

First Street Plaza plans advance in St. Charles

St. Charles plan commissioners recently unanimously recommended approval of plans to expand First Street Plaza in downtown. The plans will go before the city council's planning and development committee in January for review.

If approved by the city council, the project is expected to be put out for bid in January. Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring and would take nine months.

Tony's store opening delayed in Schaumburg

Supply chain issues have prevented the intended end-of-year opening of Tony's Fresh Market in a former Dominick's building in Schaumburg, but a spring debut for the long-awaited grocery store in Town Square is now anticipated.

The village's finance and general government committee has already recommended changing the targeted opening date in the redevelopment agreement from Dec. 1 to April 1, which the full village board is scheduled to vote on Jan. 10.

Oberweis closes shop in downtown Mt. Prospect

It will not be a sweet new year for customers at Oberweis' downtown Mount Prospect location. The company announced in an email to customers that its Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store at 80 E. Northwest Hwy. would close Friday after 20 years in town.

Mount Prospect Community Development Director Bill Cooney said the store is one of the original tenants of the Shops at Village Centre, having opened in 2002. Oberweis' exit means a vacancy at the center, which was 100% occupied, he added.

New skatepark soon to open in Elgin

A new skatepark in Elgin soon will bring the streets indoors for local skaters.

Ian Nathan Jr. of Bartlett, with help from his dad, Ian Sr., is opening Syndicate Skatepark in a long-vacant 13,500-square-foot space at the McLean Plaza Shopping Center at 820 S. McLean Boulevard.

The street-style skatepark is hidden in the enclosed loading dock behind what was most recently a Sara Lee Bakery store about nine years ago. The store space will serve as a lobby where they'll sell some merchandise, have a place to lounge and maybe host pop-up businesses.