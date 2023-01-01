After Hours
Posted1/1/2023 8:00 AM
Dr. Shehrebanu Merchant, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has practiced in the Northwest suburbs for 27 years, recently opened an office at 3 Executive Court, Suite 3, in South Barrington.
