Pulse Technology announces two additions

Jeremy Gerstenberg has been named director of IT Managed Services, Pulse Tchnology, Scahaumburg.

SCHAUMBURG -- Pulse Technology recently announced to addition of two new employees, Jeremy Gerstenberg and Deniz Gundogdu.

Gerstenberg has been named director of IT Managed Services. Gundogdu joined the company as an account executive.

In his new role, Gerstenberg will oversee the Managed Services IT programs for Pulse's clients, as well as overseeing the internal IT for the company's Illinois and Indiana locations. He comes to Pulse Technology from Impact Networking, where he held positions including lead field network engineer and then district manager in both Bolingbrook and Hammond, Indiana, locations. He has been in the IT field for more than 22 years.

Gerstenberg earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in business information systems, as well as a degree in computer information technology.

Gundogdu will work with Cook County businesses and organizations in the company's Schaumburg headquarters. He will assist clients in managed print services, IT, as well as with other services the growing company offers.

The Chicago native is a Lake Forest College graduate, where he earned his degree in communications. In school, he played soccer on the Lake Forest College men's soccer team.

Pulse is a technology company serving the IT, managed print services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest.