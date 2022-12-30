Garcia joins Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board

MORTON GROVE -- Jose Garcia, president and CEO of Northwest Community Credit Union in Morton Grove, recently joined the board of directors of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The IHCC contributes to the financial strength and well-being of Hispanics by helping businesses grow, creating jobs and driving prosperous communities.

"Jose's experience in finance will greatly assist the IHCC in positioning itself to better serve the business communities we seek to help," said Jaime di Paulo, IHCC president and CEO.

Like the IHCC, the Northwest Community Credit Union assists small minority businesses grow and prosper, particularly during the recent challenging times, with a variety of innovative loan programs.

"I'm honored to join the board of the IHCC and excited to continue my efforts to assist small businesses with the chamber, alongside other talented leaders," Garcia said.