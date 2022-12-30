Fehr Graham hires Barbeau as wastewater engineer

AURORA -- Fehr Graham, a leading Midwest engineering and environmental firm, said it hired Andrew Barbeau as a wastewater engineer.

Barbeau, who works in the Aurora office, helps evaluate wastewater collection and treatment systems. He provides engineering design solutions to improve wastewater treatment processes and helps clients identify and fix deteriorating infrastructure within the municipalities, water reclamation districts, and surrounding watersheds.

Barbeau earned his master's degree in water resources and environmental engineering from the University of Illinois-Chicago and a bachelor's degree in biology from Butler University in Indianapolis.

He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers Environmental and Water Resources Institute, the Water Environment Federation and American Water Works Association.

Fehr Graham provides engineering, environmental and funding solutions for commercial, industrial, institutional and government clients with 11 Midwest offices in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.