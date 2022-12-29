 

Cinemark to open Woodridge theater for college football playoffs

 
Posted12/29/2022 2:30 PM

WOODBRIDGE -- Movie theater chain Cinemark Holdings Inc. said fans can watch the NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal games Saturday, Dec. 31, at two of its Illinois locations, including Cinemark at Seven Bridges, 6500 Route 53, Woodridge.

The games will also be played at Cinemark in the Louis Joliet Mall.

 

No. 2 Michigan will square off against No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 3 p.m. Immediately following, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State at 7 p.m. in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Cinemark said a $10 concessions package includes a free reserved seat for one of the games. Also, the theater will offer $5 draft beers.

The winners of the two games will go head-to-head for the national championship at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Cinemark showings of that game will include ESPN's live pregame studio programming, the company said.

For details, visit www.cinemark.com/CFP.

