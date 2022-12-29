 

Atkore's VanArsdale retires from board

 
HARVEY -- Atkore Inc. said William (Bill) R. VanArsdale retired from its board of directors this week. Earlier this month, the company announced the appointment of Joanne Edwards to the nine-member board, effective Feb. 1.

VanArsdale became an Atkore board director in 2015, and most recently served as chair of the Human Resource & Compensation Committee, and as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Executive Committee.

 

"Bill has played an instrumental role in Atkore's transition from a privately held to a publicly traded company. His guidance over the past seven years helped drive Atkore's continued growth and strong financial performance," said Michael Schrock, chairman of Atkore.

Atkore, with a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities, is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

