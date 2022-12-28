US Foods' donations near $13 million

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp., one of America's largest food service distributors, said Wednesday it has donated nearly $13 million in food, supplies and funding to hunger-relief organizations in 2022.

The company's contributions to its annual corporate hunger-relief campaigns is the equivalent of about 6 million meals or more than 265 truckloads of product, US Foods said.

"As a national food service distributor, US Foods is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in hunger-relief efforts across the country by donating our time and resources," said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "We are humbled and grateful to give back to the communities where we live and work by harnessing the power of food to empower people in need with nourishment and opportunity, and thankful for the dedication of our outstanding associates who have participated in our annual hunger-relief campaigns."

US Foods is committed to fighting hunger across the communities it serves by providing both financial contributions and product donations throughout the year to its longtime partner Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks, as well as other hunger-relief nonprofits across the country.