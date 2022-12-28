AIT Worldwide Logistics signs Climate Pledge

ITASCA -- Supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics reaffirmed its commitment to protect the environment as a signatory of the Climate Pledge, the company said Wednesday.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, the Climate Pledge is a commitment signed by nearly 400 companies across 34 countries to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 -- a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050. AIT aims to meet this goal even faster, by 2035.

"AIT is proud to reinforce our commitment to sustainability and join a community that will share knowledge, ideas and best practices to combat climate change," said Ray Fennelly, AIT executive vice president and chief information officer.

To achieve these goals, AIT uses its transportation management system to track and measure carbon dioxide emissions down to the shipment level. The company plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions status through both emission reduction practices and carbon offset purchases. Internally, AIT employees oversee emissions, waste and energy management processes and programs, including a companywide commitment to recycling and paper reduction, AIT said.