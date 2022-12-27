Pulse Technology names Boone to sales position

SCHAUMBURG -- Pulse Technology said Marc Boone of Schaumburg has been named to an inside sales business development position.

In this capacity, Boone will handle incoming and outgoing sales calls from the firm's Schaumburg headquarters and will provide support to four outside sales representatives.

Pulse is a technology company serving the IT, managed print services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest.

After graduating from Palatine High School, Boone attended Lewis University in Romeoville, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He then earned a masters' degree from American InterContinental University.

Prior to joining the Pulse team, he was a software sales and support representative for NEC Sharp Display Solutions in Downers Grove, where he also held positions of inside sales representative and bid desk analyst.

"Marc brings a great mix of work and life experience to his new role; and as our company continues to grow, we are always on the lookout for the right talent to join our team," said Chip Miceli, CEO at Pulse Technology.