Lavelle Law welcomes attorney as a partner

SCHAUMBURG -- Attorney Elizabeth Maine Ellis has joined Schaumburg-based Lavelle Law as a partner. Maine Ellis brings an extensive background in both law and business to the firm.

A graduate of Loyola University Chicago, Maine Ellis went on to earn her law degree from the DePaul College of Law. She has developed courses and served as an instructor at Loyola's College of Arts and Sciences.

 

"Elizabeth's knowledge of finance, business and law will benefit clients in our growing (mergers and acquisitions) practice group while also working with our business law, estate planning, family law and real estate clients," said managing partner Ted McGinn. "We are excited to the value she will bring to our partnership."

Lavelle Law employs 38 attorneys operating across 15 practice groups with offices in both Schaumburg and the Loop.

