Kaman joins McHenry County development board

CRYSTAL LAKE -- McHenry County Economic Development Corp, the regional economic development entity for McHenry County, announced the recent election of Jonathan Kaman of Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin P.C. to its 2023 board of directors.

Kaman is an attorney at Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin, a firm with 40 years of experience located in Crystal Lake. the firm deals with business law, civil litigation, family law, employment law, estate planning, probate law; zoning, land and real estate law; and personal injury law.

Kaman attended Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa, to study in its Neal & Bea Smith Legal Clinic. Upon receiving his Illinois law license, he worked for a firm that represented lenders in foreclosure proceedings.

In June of 2015, Kaman left that firm to open The Kaman Law Firm P.C., which he later merged into Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin in January of 2019 in order to provide clients access to a full range of legal representation.

"We welcome Jonathan to our board and look forward to what he can bring to the table from both a subject matter and leadership standpoint. We are excited to add Jonathan's perspective and business acumen as we work together to grow the economy of McHenry County," said MCEDC Chairman Jim Ringness.