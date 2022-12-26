Motorola prevails in Australian patent infringement case

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions Inc. said the Federal Court of Australia has ruled in its favor in Motorola's copyright and patent infringement claims against Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

The court found that Motorola is entitled to an order permanently restraining Hytera from continued infringement, as well as financial relief, including additional damages for copyright infringement, with the amount yet to be determined, the company said.

"We are pleased the Australian Federal Court recognizes that Hytera unlawfully copied our proprietary source code and is infringing our patent rights," said Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions. "Since we commenced our global litigation campaign to hold Hytera accountable, a federal jury in the United States, the U.S. International Trade Commission, courts in Germany and now Australia have all ruled in our favor."

The court determined that certain Hytera Digital Mobile Radio products infringe Motorola Solutions' Australian patent. Hytera's infringing DMR products include a substantial number of its portable radios (22 models), mobile devices (two models) and repeaters (four models).