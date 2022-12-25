BizWeek: Bears face renewed opposition over site funding; Des Plaines small business gets tax break to expand

Americans for Prosperity Illinois has sent these flyers to Arlington Heights residents to gain support for its latest petition drive.

Group continues anti-Bears aid fight

Its anti-corporate welfare ordinance roundly rejected by the Arlington Heights village board, an advocacy group has launched another bid to prevent a Chicago Bears redevelopment of Arlington Park: an unconventional campaign that's flooding local mailboxes with campaign-style mailers that have QR codes allowing residents to print out, sign, circulate and notarize petitions themselves.

Des Plaines company set for tax break

A family-owned Des Plaines company with deep Chicago-area roots is in line to receive a property tax break that could save it $3.5 million.

A pizza niche for Algonquin restaurant

The owners of a new Detroit-style pizza restaurant in Algonquin, Pizza Pushers, hope to carve out a niche among tavern-style and deep-dish options with their square-pan Motor City slices.

Developer to buy former Sam's Club

An Aurora developer plans to purchase the shuttered Sam's Club in Rolling Meadows and convert the building into an Asian-focused commercial, restaurant and entertainment center.

Palatine gives first OK to development

Despite concerns from neighbors that it may be a bit too close to their backyards for comfort, Palatine village council members have given preliminary approval to a duplex development on Quentin Road.

Lisle approves tax abatement

The Lisle village board has approved a flat property tax levy that includes a $250,000 abatement, officials announced Tuesday.

Another workshop busy at the holidays

Just like Santa Claus, artist and business owner Julie Norkus has been busy getting ready for Christmas. But her workshop is located at Trend + Relic in St. Charles, not the North Pole.

Northbrook gaining new dining place in March

Northbrook's new Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar, coming to 1349 Shermer Road, is slated for a March opening.

Restaurants coming to Algonquin

A Portillo's is set to join a Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's and BJ's Brewhouse next year in Algonquin.