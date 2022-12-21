Trustmark increases support to Trustmark Foundation

LAKE FOREST -- National employee benefits provider Trustmark said it is significantly increasing its commitment to community support in 2022 with a one-time, $8 million contribution to its philanthropic entity, the Trustmark Foundation.

This brings the Lake Forest-based company's total 2022 pledge to its foundation to $9.4 million.

"As a mutual company, Trustmark has always recognized the responsibility we have to the communities where our customers and associates live and work," said Kevin Slawin, Trustmark president and CEO. "We are elevating our contribution this year to reinforce our caring culture, a culture based on giving back to the communities we serve."

This is by far the largest single contribution to its foundation in Trustmark's history, he said.

Foundation grants directly support the United Way and community health, safety and education organizations. In recent years, specific gifts have been directed toward organizations and charities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, Trustmark Foundation giving will continue to be guided by Trustmark's mission to improve health and well-being for everyone, the company said.