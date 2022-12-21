OWC announces test of MacDrive 11 Pro

WOODSTOCK -- Other World Computing Inc., a software and hardware company, said it has begun its first public beta test of MacDrive 11 Pro for Windows, software that enables read and write access of Mac-formatted disks in Windows.

The all-new version of MacDrive has been updated from top to bottom, featuring a new look, and for the first time, full Apple File System (APFS) support for Windows, the company said.

The OWC Windows software team has developed the most complete implementation of APFS support in Windows, including full read and write support, crash protection, snapshot mounting and APFS formatting, it said.

OWC, founded in 1988, provides innovative solutions that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment.