Knowles releases hearing aid products

ITASCA -- Knowles Corp., a manufacturer of small microphones and speakers, Wednesday said it has debuted its latest solutions optimized for over-the-counter hearing aids.

The new releases -- including a trio of balanced armature receivers and two small microphones -- offer performance and design flexibility to accelerate the production of hearing health products, the company said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's has issued its long-anticipated final rules to establish and regulate a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids. The rules, which went into effect in October, are intended to broaden access to quality, affordable hearing aids for millions of U.S. adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

OTC hearing aids have become available for purchase through several major department stores, pharmacies and online retailers.

"Nearly 70 years ago, Knowles introduced the first balanced armature receivers to the market, bringing high-fidelity, natural sound to hearing aid users," said Jon Kiachian, vice president and general manager of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles. "With the debut of our new solutions, we're reaffirming our commitment to supporting the full spectrum of hearing augmentation for both traditional and OTC (over-the-counter) hearing devices."

Knowles makes speakers, microphones and components for headphones, ear buds, smartphones, voice-operated devices and other products.