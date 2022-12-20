Wynnchurch invests in Industrial Service Solutions

ROSEMONT -- Wynnchurch Capital L.P. said it has acquired a majority ownership in Houston-based Industrial Service Solutions, a company that maintains pumps, vales, motors and other industrial parts.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The company was purchased from Edgewater Funds and JZ Capital Partners.

Founded in 2011, ISS is a national industrial services company with locations throughout the United States. ISS focuses on rotating equipment including motors, pumps and valves, along with providing inspection services.

"Since our inception, we have built a strong reputation for providing customers with unparalleled service for all their maintenance and expansionary project needs. Wynnchurch shares our values and focus on putting the customer first. We are excited to partner with them during our next phase of growth," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of ISS.

Wynnchurch was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm.