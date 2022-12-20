Middleby acquires Irish beverage systems company

ELGIN -- Middleby Corp. said it acquired Marco Beverage Systems, a designer and manufacturer of beverage dispense solutions based in Dublin, Ireland.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Marco has annual revenues of $30 million.

"Marco is a leader in innovative beverage dispensing systems. This acquisition is highly complementary to our growing beverage portfolio, and the Marco product line further expands our offerings in coffee brewers, cold brew dispense, and a variety of hot, cold and sparkling water dispensers," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

Marco, which has been manufacturing for more than 40 years, has facilities in Dublin and Ningbo, China. Its products include POUR'D cold coffee on tap, which received the Best New Product 2022 award from the Specialty Coffee Association.

Middleby develops and manufactures a broad line of equipment used in the commercial food service industry, food processing and in residential kitchens.