Duravant acquires Multiscan Technologies in Spain

DOWNERS GROVE -- Duravant LLC said Tuesday it has acquired Multiscan Technologies, a leading manufacturer of machine vision solutions for the food processing industry headquartered in Alicante, Spain.

Multiscan designs and builds equipment for the sorting and inspection of fruits, vegetables and other agri-food products. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Together with Duravant operating companies Key Technology and WECO, Multiscan significantly extends Duravant's reach across automated food processing and inspection categories with new complementary products, technologies and applications, the company said.

Downers Grove-based Duravant is a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.

"Multiscan extends our reach into agri-food markets with intelligent inspection solutions that are highly complementary to Key Technology's and WECO's offerings. Their culture of innovation and customer commitment makes them a wonderful addition to the Duravant family," said Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant.