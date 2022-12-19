West suburban accounting firms merge

Leelyn Smith Tax LLC, a tax and wealth advisory firm headquartered in Geneva, said it has merged with Grebe & Associates P.C., an accounting services firm in Wheaton.

The combined firms will do business as Leelyn Smith.

Eight employees join Leelyn Smith from Grebe. In addition, the firm adds an office in Wheaton to Leelyn Smith's footprint in the West suburbs.

Leelyn Smith has additional offices in Chicago, Joliet and Oak Brook.

Grebe specializes in tax preparation for individuals with unique financial circumstances as well as accounting, advisory and consulting services for businesses. The roots of the firm trace back to 1991, when John Grebe took over an accounting firm that was renamed Grebe & Associates in 1998.

"Family has always been extremely important to Leelyn Smith," said Drew Grider, president of Leelyn Smith. "We have always striven to treat our clients and our colleagues as family and believe Grebe shares the same priorities. That is what makes us so excited about the growth of our firm and the positive changes this merger will bring to our extended client family."

The combined resources and expertise of Leelyn Smith and Grebe will create an expanded suite of financial services offerings and even more seamless advice for clients. Bringing the two firms together also expands the products, services and personalized advice available to individuals, families and business owners while leveraging technology and a commitment to high-touch client service to seek successful client outcomes, the firm said.