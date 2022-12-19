Aptar named to Newsweek's Responsible Companies list

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc., a global provider of drug delivery and consumer dispensing products and active material science solutions and services, has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2023 by Newsweek.

The company is ranked No. 15 out of 500 U.S. companies and is also ranked first in its industry category.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for the fourth consecutive year. We continue to focus on social responsibility and creating products that improve everyday life while furthering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar president and CEO.

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista -- one of the largest statistics database companies worldwide -- evaluated America's Most Responsible Companies based on the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue in the U.S. and publicly available Corporate Social Responsibility performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories.

Results are also based on survey results from 13,000 U.S. citizens regarding their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility.