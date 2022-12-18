BizWeek: Gas prices dropping; Mundelein annexes Wirtz land for big development

Mundelein annexes land for Wirtz development

A few thousand homes, plus retail shops, fields, light industrial buildings, equestrian trails and athletic fields are just some of the elements proposed for a sprawling development on land owned by the famed Wirtz family in Mundelein -- which annexed the land Monday night.

Gas prices dropping, travel rising

Gas prices will keep dipping over the holidays, AAA predicts. Here's how Christmas travel in 2022 compares to 2021.

Food pantries busier than usual

Food pantries in DuPage County are facing more challenges than usual this holiday season thanks to inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Elgin Salvation Army looking for toys

The Elgin Salvation Army hopes a late flurry of donated toys can help them make the holiday season happy for more than 2,100 children in need.

Tributes to 'The Renaissance Man'

The final chapter of a storied man -- a musician, an artist, world traveler, collector and the founder of the Port Edward Restaurant in Algonquin, affectionately referred to as "The Renaissance Man" -- has ended.

UpRising Bakery cancels drag show

Just days after a drag show in Woodstock was canceled amid threats on social media, UpRising Bakery and Cafe announced it was pulling the plug on its upcoming event.

AutoPlex seeks to add new buildings

In the next 24 to 36 months, Castle AutoPlex CEO Joe Castle wants to add two new retail buildings at the former Gary Lang Auto Group in McHenry.

New bakery opens in St. Charles

The Brown Butter Cafe and Bakery recently opened in St. Charles. Along with making baked goods like allergy-free donuts, the cafe serves breakfast and lunch.