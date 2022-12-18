After Hours

The Batavia Women in Business Council, a subgroup of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, held their annual holiday networking luncheon Dec. 13 at Enticing Cuisine Banquets, 1117 N. Washington Ave. in Batavia. This year, the group was thrilled to double the dollars raised from a year ago, giving $3,305 equally to the two programs. Additionally, many toys were collected for the toy drive, which were picked up and delivered to the toy drive distribution center by members of the Batavia Fire Department. Pictured, left to right, are Jeanne Bailey and Roy Bailey of the Batavia Access Toy Drive; Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce; Niki Spitzer, Travel A Latte owner and BWIB co-chair; Karen Gross, Gatherings By Design co-owner and BWIB co-chair; and Kathy Evangelista, executive director of Batavia United Way.