After Hours
Posted12/18/2022 1:00 AM
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered with the village of Barrington for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 7 to celebrate the opening of the new location of The Barn, located at 237 W. Main St. in Barrington. Ribbon-cutting attendees included: Tom Kusmerz, Martha Mendez, Destiny Cassano, Ken Averett, LeeAnne Lober, Jennifer McLean, Dinka Petrova, John Sutter and Julie Joyce (The Barn); Linda Kusmerz, Jack Kusmerz and Colin Joyce; Bob Finley (Virtue Asset Management); Brett Koenig (Crissie Insurance Group); Linda Gump (Jovie Childcare Reimagined); Karen Darch (Village of Barrington); Heidi Seagren (Compass-Heidi Seagren/Seagren Fine Homes Team); and Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce).
The Batavia Women in Business Council, a subgroup of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, held their annual holiday networking luncheon Dec. 13 at Enticing Cuisine Banquets, 1117 N. Washington Ave. in Batavia. This year, the group was thrilled to double the dollars raised from a year ago, giving $3,305 equally to the two programs. Additionally, many toys were collected for the toy drive, which were picked up and delivered to the toy drive distribution center by members of the Batavia Fire Department. Pictured, left to right, are Jeanne Bailey and Roy Bailey of the Batavia Access Toy Drive; Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce; Niki Spitzer, Travel A Latte owner and BWIB co-chair; Karen Gross, Gatherings By Design co-owner and BWIB co-chair; and Kathy Evangelista, executive director of Batavia United Way.
QPS Employment Group hel a ribbon cutting of their new space at 1340 Remington Road, Suite G, Schaumburg. Thank you to all who joined us in supporting QPS including Schaumburg president Tom Dailly, trustees Jamie Clar and George Dunham, SBA Board members Scott Felgenhauer and Matt Frank, alongside SBA ambassador Brandon Cork.
The Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Hector's Car Wash & Detail with the Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 13. Dolly and Hector Cortes opened their business in Carol Stream last year with a detail center, and have recently expanded their business to include the car wash. Known for their friendly customer service the expansion shows the growth and popularity of their business. Hector's Car Wash & Detail is located at 848 W. Army Trail Rd, Carol Stream, the corner of Army Trail and County Farm roads. Pictured are Dolly and Hector Cortes cutting the ribbon. Carol Stream Mayor Frank Saverino and other elected officials joined them.
