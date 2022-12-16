Mundelein florist gets grant for bathroom

A florist shop is the latest Mundelein business to receive a municipal grant to build a new bathroom that should be easily accessible for people with disabilities.

The village board on Monday approved a nearly $9,488 Business Improvement Grant for Donna's Florist, 832 N. Route 83.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for sign improvements, up to $25,000 for interior improvements and up to $25,000 for exterior improvements.

Instead of getting the money upfront, recipients are reimbursed for their expenses. Work must be completed within one year of the grant being awarded, or else the grant will be revoked.