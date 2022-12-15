Business for a Better World: GoodSport Nutrition

Photo by Gabriella GirottoMichelle McBride is the owner and founder of Good Sport.

Photo by Gabriella GirottoMichelle McBride is the owner and founder of Good Sport.

Photo by Gabriella GirottoMichelle McBride is the owner and founder of Good Sport.

GoodSport Nutrition

(855) DRINKGS

www.goodsport.com

Industry: Sports Drinks

Annual revenue: "We are more than doubling the business year over year."

Number of employees: 8

An interview with Michelle McBride, founder of GoodSport.

Q: What is GoodSport?

A: GoodSport is a first-of-its-kind, all-natural sports drink with three times the electrolytes and 33% less sugar than traditional sports drinks. With no artificial flavors, colors or dyes, GoodSport's patent-pending formula and process cracked the code to provide naturally powerful hydration from milk that actually works in a clear and thirst-quenching beverage, that is lactose free and provides a good source of calcium and B vitamins.

Q: How many employees do you currently have?

A: We have eight employees.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: Yes, we plan to hire additional employees.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: Meeting the demand from consumers and partner organizations while staying focused on our strategic growth.

Q: What's the hottest trend in the food/drink industry, in your opinion?

A: I think it's less a "trend" and more a nonnegotiable -- not only do consumers demand natural ingredients in their food and beverage products but brands who are purpose-driven. Another trend that I believe will stick around and become a mainstay is sustainability. The upcycled food movement is a big one and we are proud to be Upcycled Food Certified.

Q: Does climate change affect how your company does business?

A: Climate change affects everyone, period.

Q: What does your company do to reduce the effects of climate change?

A: GoodSport is made by ultrafiltering milk to harness its electrolytes and remove its protein. We realized that we could produce our drink sustainably by working with dairy processors who are already ultrafiltering milk to capture its protein to make products like protein powders and have no use for the part of the milk we need to make GoodSport. By rescuing and upcycling this nutrient-rich part of the milk, we reduce the environmental impact of its disposal and improve the value of the food system. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable to reduce landfill.

Q: What are the challenges of being a woman-owned company?

A: Being an entrepreneur is challenging for everyone. Only 2% of the venture funding goes to women-owned businesses. That is certainly a challenge that affects all women-owned companies.

Q: What does your company do regarding DE&I (diversity, equity & inclusion)?

A: Sports provide the most incredible opportunities for DEI and can build bridges across gender, racial and socio-economic divides. We are about using sport to create an inclusive community to create a more positive sports culture. Therefore, we are very intentional about representation, inclusivity and accessibility whether that pertains to our products, our marketing and communications or our products. For instance, our first professional team partnership is with the Chicago Sky, because we feel women's sports deserve more support.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: At GoodSport, Good is at the core of everything we do. We want to elevate the good in sport. So, beyond creating a better sports drink, we are committed to creating a more positive culture in sports and fitness and support national and local organizations that share our mission, including Eat. Learn. Play., Dare2Tri, Project Play, RISE and others.

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: Yes, we sponsor events for at-risk youth such as the annual CHAMPS male mentoring Born2Win basketball tournament in Chicago. We also support local youth sports programs like Jackie Robinson West Little League and other programs throughout the state.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: We foster a culture of caring. We care about each other as people first and foremost and recognize that there are other things in life beyond work. Our team truly believes in our mission and wants to make the world a better place. When we say, we keep Good at the core of everything we do, that includes our business so that we can build a healthy workplace that our employees will find fulfilling and inspiring.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: Greatness starts with Goodness.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: Our first purchase order was placed by a professional team. They understood the science behind our product and saw how their players performed when using it. One of those players actually became an investor. Now, we have teams across the NFL, NBA, WNBA and MLB that use GoodSport.

• Do you have a Business for a Better World? Email us about it at sbnews@dailyherald.com.