Aritzia women's fashion boutique opens Friday at Rosemont mall
Updated 12/15/2022 2:38 PM
Aritzia, a women's fashion boutique, will open its first Midwest location Friday at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.
The design house is home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands that includes Wilfred, Babaton, Tna and Sunday Best. The store, founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, has more than 100 locations throughout North America.
Located on Level Two between Gucci and Coach, Aritzia joins some 130 outlets at the indoor Rosemont mall. Other new shops include an Express Outlet and major store expansions for Gucci, Michael Kors and Lululemon, along with some new food court eateries.
