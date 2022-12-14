St. Charles Business Alliance holds signup for Restaurant Week

The St. Charles Business Alliance's annual St. Charles Restaurant Week will return Feb. 20-24. Participating restaurants offer a 15% discount on a total bill of $20 or more, not including alcohol, tax and gratuity.

The promotion is for dine-in only.

Customers must mention the promotion or show the St. Charles Business Alliance's Restaurant Week mailer when ordering to receive the discount.

St. Charles restaurants that want to participate should email nlowe@stcalliance.org to get started with registering.

A consent form must be completed and returned to the St. Charles Business Alliance no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

For more information, visit stcalliance.org/restaurantweekor call (630) 443-3967.