Open enrollment for local restaurants to participate in St. Charles Restaurant Week

ST. CHARLES -- The St. Charles Business Alliance is proud to announce the return of the 13th annual St. Charles Restaurant Week which will take place from Feb. 20-24. The goal of the St. Charles Restaurant Week is to encourage individuals to dine at local restaurants to help gain exposure and attract new patrons through their dining experience.

Participating restaurants will offer a 15% discount on a total bill of $20 or more (does not include alcohol, tax, and gratuity). This promotion applies to any time of the day the restaurant is open and is for dine-in only. Customers must mention the promotion or show the St. Charles Business Alliance's Restaurant Week mailer when ordering to receive the discount.

If you are a St. Charles restaurant and would like to participate in the 2023 St. Charles Restaurant Week, please email nlowe@stcalliance.org to get started with registering. Once contacted, we will follow up with the consent form that is required to be completed in order to be a participating restaurant.

Consent forms must be completed in their entirety and returned to the St. Charles Business Alliance no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

For more information and updates on the St. Charles Restaurant Week, please visit www.stcalliance.org/restaurantweek. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at (630) 443-3967.