Comcast brings its high-speed internet, other telecommunications services to Oak Brook Commons

OAK BROOK -- Comcast announced Tuesday that the company has extended its advanced network infrastructure to Oak Brook Commons (OBC), a $500 million mixed-use development in Oak Brook in the heart of Chicago's Western suburbs. OBC will include luxury residential, hotel and office space, several restaurants and a park, all adjacent to Oakbrook Center, one of the region's largest retail destinations.

Comcast Business offers businesses in OBC its full suite of services, including internet speeds up to 100 Gigabits per second, Ethernet, Advanced Voice, Comcast Business Mobile and a variety of cloud services. Additional services that will be available include: Secure Network Solutions, which provides integrated enterprise-grade network security solutions within a single platform, Connection Pro, an automatic 4G LTE backup connection to keep businesses running; and Wi-Fi Pro, a mobile-friendly tool that allows businesses to manage customer- and internal-facing networks. Having the network in place in the development will allow Comcast Business to connect new customers quickly.

Xfinity Communities, the multifamily division of Comcast, provides high-speed internet service at Oak Brook's first luxury rental residential building, the 17-story, 250-unit One Oak Brook Commons, along with the Xfinity Flex 4K streaming device, which includes a free Premium Tier level subscription to Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Flex integrates several other major streaming platforms, from Netflix and Amazon Prime to HBO Max, as well as numerous other lifestyle and entertainment apps.

"State-of-the-art connectivity and technology are helping to shape suburban mixed-use developments," said John Crowley, Comcast's Regional Senior Vice President. "We're excited to bring OBC online and help play a role in its success."

"Access to leading connectivity and telecommunications services helps Oak Brook businesses compete, grow and attract and retain employees," said David Carlin, President and CEO of the Greater Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce. "We're pleased that Comcast continues to invest in Oak Brook."