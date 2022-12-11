BizWeek: Wheeling has plans for Restaurant Row; Elgin Mall could move to East Dundee

Wheeling has plans for Restaurant Row

Wheeling officials can revitalize Restaurant Row by installing public art, adding sidewalks on both sides of Milwaukee Avenue where gaps exist and improving connections to the Des Plaines River Trail, consultants reported.

Elgin Mall could move to East Dundee

The Elgin Mall's new owners, presenting their plans for a new indoor mall, say they will apply for a special use permit to move to a shuttered Dominick's store in East Dundee.

New state EV incentives approved

Illinois lawmakers last week passed significant legislation dealing with electric vehicle manufacturing incentives and the availability of hygiene products for prisoners in the state's correctional system. But some weightier issues, including a possible assault weapons ban, will wait until a session scheduled for early January.

Metra to add train service Monday

Metra will add 28 more trains to the Milwaukee District and North Central Service lines effective Monday.

RTA draft report warns of shortfall

An RTA draft report warns of a fiscal cliff and discusses new taxes to offset a revenue shortfall, as well as security, climate change and lower fares for low-income riders.

No decision yet on HVAC shop

A decision on Paragon Mechanical's request to keep its heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing shop operating in Arlington Heights was continued to a later date after a tense back-and-forth with the village board this week.

Elgin mayor sings city partners' praises

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain lauded community partners for the city's economic development during his annual state of the city address to area business leaders.

Condo building sold

A 40-unit condominium building in downtown Arlington Heights has been sold for $9.7 million in a deconversion deal that will make the five-story building apartments again.