Zebra Technologies names next CEO

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said Thursday Bill Burns will become the company's next CEO and a member of the Zebra board of directors. Burns is now the company's chief product and solutions officer.

Anders Gustafsson will transition from his role as CEO to become executive chair of the Zebra board.

"This leadership transition is the successful culmination of the board of directors' multiyear succession planning process," said Michael Smith, Zebra's board chair. As part of these leadership changes, which will all be effective on March 1, Smith will become Zebra's lead independent director.

Burns has more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector and has served as CEO at two other companies prior to joining Zebra.

Gustafsson is only the second Zebra CEO in its more than 50-year history. He has been CEO for 15 years.

