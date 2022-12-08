Walgreens offers free delivery of COVID medicine

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens said Thursday it will offer free delivery, in partnership with DoorDash and Uber, of Paxlovid, a COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy, directly to the doorsteps of those who need it.

With more than 8,000 Walgreens locations offering same day delivery services, available to anyone who lives within 15 miles of participating Walgreens locations, the majority of Americans have access to this program, about 92% of the population.

Eligible patients must have a Paxlovid prescription from a health care provider. After the pharmacy has filled the prescription and before it gets picked up, individuals can go online to select Same Day Delivery by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app or by calling their store.

This initiative is aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas at a time when COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again across the United States.

According to Walgreens COVID-19 Index data, overall positivity rates reached 36% this week. This steady rise in cases reinforces the critical need for access to lifesaving treatments, Walgreens said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments," said Anita Patel, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens. "Our pharmacy teams will continue to play a trusted and essential role in helping to keep people protected from COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated, tested and treated as safely, equitably and effectively as possible."