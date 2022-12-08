Rolling Meadows law firm adds attorney

ROLLING MEADOWS -- Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group LLC, based in Rolling Meadows, has appointed Monica Masini to the role of associate attorney within the practice.

A Palatine native, Monica graduated from Carthage College and went on to law school at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She graduated this past spring, sat for and passed the Illinois Bar Exam, and will now be taking on a full-time family law caseload at Cooper Trachtenberg.

Cooper Trachtenberg offers a full array of family law services, such as litigated, mediated and collaborative divorce strategies; pre- and postnuptial contracts, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction legal services and more.

"Monica has been a trusted member of our law practice team since 2018 when she was an intern and following that as a law clerk while she was a law student. We're thrilled to announce she is now a full-fledged attorney on our team," says Miriam Cooper, founder and partner.