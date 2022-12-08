Batavia company launches clothing brand

BATAVIA -- The owners at Black Cactus Print House will launch a new clothing brand with a pop-up shop next week in Chicago.

Black Cactus, 11 E. Wilson St. in Batavia, launched its retail platform "Nothing By Default" in March to sell clothing, caps, carrying bags and other items printed with unique designs. After a successful first show at its downtown Batavia location, the team at Nothing By Default is holding a second big show in Chicago to launch a new clothing line, Free Agent.

The pop-up shop takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1116 W. Madison St. in Chicago. The company plans to arrange a "pop-up tour" that will run well into 2023, it said in a news release.

With the tagline "Authentic Bootleg Memorabilia," Free Agent tells the story of the self-belief and bravery that comes with free agency and celebrates the professional athletes who took great risks to achieve the heights of success, the company said.

Anyone interested in attending the show can R.S.V.P. at NothingbyDefault.com.