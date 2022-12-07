DeVry climbs to No. 6 on Newsweek list

NAPERVILLE -- DeVry University has been ranked sixth out of 200 colleges and universities in Newsweek's list of America's Top Online Colleges in 2023.

The award, presented by Newsweek and Statista, highlights the nation's top higher education institutions with online degrees. DeVry was recognized because of its institutional indicators, rating of experience, overall satisfaction and student recommendations, the university said.

"This is a significant milestone and with every success, we renew our academic excellence commitment to our students and our mission to bridge the workforce gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change," said Tom Monahan, DeVry University's president and CEO. "Through innovative programs, relevant partnerships and exceptional care we continue to help learners to thrive academically and reach their full career potential."

Of the 200 institutions recognized, DeVry's ranking is based on an online survey conducted with more than 11,400 assessments and from more than 9,000 student respondents who have participated in online college degree programs or online learning courses.