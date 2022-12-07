Club Champion surpasses 65,000 hittable combinations

WILLOWBROOK -- With the recent additions of two new brand partners, golf club fitter and maker Club Champion said it has surpassed the 65,000 mark for in-store hittable combinations.

The company has added BADDAZZ Shafts and MORE Golf, a new American golf club manufacturer, to its offerings.

BADDAZZ Shafts come from a more familiar brand, Victor Afable's VA Shafts. BADDAZZ Shafts are a newer player in the equipment industry that creates a high-quality, moderately priced series of driver and iron shafts that complement the benefits of custom fitting, Club Champion said.

"Another year, another milestone. 50,000 combinations was incredible, but we're proud to say we've expanded our demo variety even further," said Adam Levy, CEO of Willowbrook-based Club Champion.

There are now more than 105 Club Champion locations internationally, including studios in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Each U.S. studio offers golfers access to over 60 of golf's most popular grip, shaft and club head brands.