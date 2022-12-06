Alight acquires leave-management company

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Alight Inc. said Tuesday it acquired ReedGroup, an expert in leave-management solutions, from The Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America.

The acquisition of ReedGroup builds upon Alight's strategy of being a leading provider of cloud-based human resources and technology services, the company said. Financial details of the acquisition were not released.

Alight's platform strategy, underpinned by Alight Worklife, is focused on improving the employee experience from hire to retire, while driving measurable outcomes for companies.

"Combining the strength of ReedGroup with Alight's full breadth of capabilities will create a more effective leave experience for both employers and employees," said Andre Walton, executive vice president, insurance solutions, at Alight.

ReedGroup, based in Westminster, Colorado, is the largest exclusive tech-enabled provider of absence-management solutions to the employer market in the U.S. and Canada. It provides absence services, disability management and clinical decision support.