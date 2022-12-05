Duravant acquires Marelec in Belgium

DOWNERS GROVE -- Duravant LLC said Monday it has acquired Marelec Food Technologies, a manufacturer of intelligent portioning and weighing solutions headquartered in Nieuwpoort, Belgium.

Financial details of the acquisition were not released. Marelec serves the poultry, meat, seafood and marine sectors, designing and manufacturing innovative turnkey systems that ensure high-quality output and maximum yield for food processors around the world.

Downers Grove-based Duravant is a global equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.

"Our new partnership further enhances Duravant's front line position in the growing food processing segment," said Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant. "Marelec's intense focus on providing outstanding service and continuous innovation has been the foundation of their success, and their legacy of market leadership makes them a perfect addition to the Duravant family."

Marelec has been serving multinational customers for nearly 40 years.